ATC adjourns Imran Farooq murder case hearing till March 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq till March 9.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz pleaded that documents which were supposed to be received by the Ministry of foreign affairs from Sri Lanka had not yet been arrived.

He requested more time from court in that regard and disclosed that such record was ten years old, due to which it was taking time.

The court resented the delay over submission of the documents and ordered to produce them before the court in next hearing at any cost.

Three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali also filed bail applications till decision of the case.

The court had issued notices to FIA in such petitions for response.

Later, the court was adjourned till March 9.