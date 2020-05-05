ATC adjourns Imran Farooq murder case hearing till May 14

UrduPoint.com
An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has adjourned the hearing till May 14 in a case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has adjourned the hearing till May 14 in a case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq.

The hearing was adjourned by ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand without any further proceedings.

It is worth mentioning that evidence procedure had already been completed in the matter and a verdict will be announced after the final statement of accused in the matter.

Three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali had already filed bail applications till the decision of the case whereas the court had issued notices to the parties over such pleas.

Hearing was also adjourned in such plea till May 14.

