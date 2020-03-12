UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns KKF Money Laundering Case Hearing Till April 2

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:32 PM

ATC adjourns KKF money laundering case hearing till April 2

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain and others till April 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain and others till April 2.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the counsel for accused Ahmed Ali submitted a plea seeking exemption from today's hearing on behalf of Ahmed Ali which the court accepted and granted the same.

The accused former senator Ahmed Ali had already filed an permanent exemption plea and proceedings were continued on that plea in the same court.

It is worth mentioning that MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others have been booked in the money laundering case.

The case has been shifted from an ATC Karachi to ATC Islamabad on Ministry of Interior's decision whereas the accused had filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) for transfer of such case back to Karachi.

The case was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant by disclosing that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering.

The money generated from various illegal activities like extortion, murders, kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and China-cutting was laundered.

The hearing of such case will now be resumed on April 2.

