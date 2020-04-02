ATC adjourns KKF money laundering case hearing till April 28

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain and others till April 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain and others till April 28.

The ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings.

The hearing in a plea filed by former senator Ahmed Ali for permanent exemption from hearing was also adjourned.

It is worth mentioning here that MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others have been booked in the money laundering case.

The case has been shifted from an ATC Karachi to ATC Islamabad on Ministry of Interior's decision whereas the accused had filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) for transfer of the case back to Karachi.

The case was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant by disclosing that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering.

The money generated from various illegal activities like extortion, murders, kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and China-cutting was laundered.

The hearing of the case will now be resumed on April 28.