UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns KKF Money Laundering Case Hearing Till June 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:33 PM

ATC adjourns KKF money laundering case hearing till June 25

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain and others till June 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ):An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain and others till June 25.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings. The hearing, in a plea filed by former senator Ahmed Ali for permanent exemption, was also adjourned. Ahmed Ali's today's exemption from hearing plea was accepted.

It may be mentioned that MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others, had been booked in the money laundering case.

The case has been shifted from an ATC Karachi to ATC Islamabad on Ministry of Interior's decision whereas the accused had filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) for transfer of such case back to Karachi.

The case was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant by disclosing that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering.

The money generated from various illegal activities like alleged extortion, murders,kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and plot-cutting was laundered.

The hearing of the case will now be resumed on June 25.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Islamabad MQM Sindh High Court Bank London Money May June From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police centres for command and control r ..

18 minutes ago

Corona crisis highlights importance of fair econom ..

21 minutes ago

China, India Not Needing US Mediation in Border Di ..

20 seconds ago

Realme reveals newest X3 with periscope zoom and 1 ..

24 minutes ago

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investme ..

23 seconds ago

17 gamblers rounded up with Rs 109,910 in Rawalpin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.