ATC adjourns Lalwani murder case till July 12

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Sukkur on Tuesday adjourned the murder case of journalist Ajay Lalwani till July 12 due to the absence of defence counsel.

The case could not proceed in the absence of defence counsel but main accused, including ex-chairman town committee Saleh Pat Inayat Shah, vice-chairman Ihsan Shah, former Station House Officer Ashiq Mirani, Akbar Mangrio, Mustafa and Janib Shah had appeared before the court.

It is to be mentioned here that journalist Ajay Lalwani was allegedly assassinated by the accused on March 18, in Saleh Pat in Sukkur district.