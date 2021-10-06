UrduPoint.com

ATC Adjourns Lalwani's Murder Case Till Oct 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:48 PM

ATC adjourns Lalwani's murder case till Oct 20

The Anti-Terrorism Court, Sukkur, heard the proceedings of the murder case of a journalist, Ajay Lalwani and adjourned the case till October 20, here on Wednesday

The ATC adjourned the case till October 20, while the defence counsel filed a petition to transfer the case from ATC to District and Sessions Court, Sukkur.

The accused, Syed Inayat Shah, Ehsan Shah, and former SHO Ashiq Mirani, also appeared before the court.

A large number of journalists had also gathered outside of the ATC and demanded justice for their colleague.

