Open Menu

ATC Adjourns May 9 Cases Hearing Till April 26

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ATC adjourns May 9 cases hearing till April 26

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Special Anti-Terrorism Court postponed the hearing of 11 May 9 cases until April 26, while charge sheets in seven additional cases were distributed among the accused.

The court provided copies of the charge sheets to the accused present in court, including cases registered at Wah Saddar, Taxila, Sadiqabad, and City police stations.

Among those who received the charge sheets were former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Omar Ayub Khan, Kanwal Shauzab, Zartaj Gul, Arif Abbasi, Mian Imran Hayat, and others.

Once the distribution of charge sheets in all 11 May 9 cases is completed, the court will proceed with framing charges against the accused.

The cases pertain to the events of May 9, in which PTI founder Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, and other party leaders and workers have been named as accused.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the Special Anti-Terrorism Court presided over the hearing. Lawyers representing the PTI founder and other defendants appeared in court, while Prosecutor Zahir Shah represented the prosecution.

Recent Stories

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

3 minutes ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

10 minutes ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

21 minutes ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

26 minutes ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

30 minutes ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

38 minutes ago
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

47 minutes ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

17 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan