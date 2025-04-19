ATC adjourns May 9 cases hearing till April 26

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Special Anti-Terrorism Court postponed the hearing of 11 May 9 cases until April 26, while charge sheets in seven additional cases were distributed among the accused.

The court provided copies of the charge sheets to the accused present in court, including cases registered at Wah Saddar, Taxila, Sadiqabad, and City police stations.

Among those who received the charge sheets were former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Omar Ayub Khan, Kanwal Shauzab, Zartaj Gul, Arif Abbasi, Mian Imran Hayat, and others.

Once the distribution of charge sheets in all 11 May 9 cases is completed, the court will proceed with framing charges against the accused.

The cases pertain to the events of May 9, in which PTI founder Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, and other party leaders and workers have been named as accused.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the Special Anti-Terrorism Court presided over the hearing. Lawyers representing the PTI founder and other defendants appeared in court, while Prosecutor Zahir Shah represented the prosecution.