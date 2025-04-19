ATC Adjourns May 9 Cases Hearing Till April 26
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Special Anti-Terrorism Court postponed the hearing of 11 May 9 cases until April 26, while charge sheets in seven additional cases were distributed among the accused.
The court provided copies of the charge sheets to the accused present in court, including cases registered at Wah Saddar, Taxila, Sadiqabad, and City police stations.
Among those who received the charge sheets were former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Omar Ayub Khan, Kanwal Shauzab, Zartaj Gul, Arif Abbasi, Mian Imran Hayat, and others.
Once the distribution of charge sheets in all 11 May 9 cases is completed, the court will proceed with framing charges against the accused.
The cases pertain to the events of May 9, in which PTI founder Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, and other party leaders and workers have been named as accused.
Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the Special Anti-Terrorism Court presided over the hearing. Lawyers representing the PTI founder and other defendants appeared in court, while Prosecutor Zahir Shah represented the prosecution.
Recent Stories
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PATS right forum to combine professional military skills: COAS2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 101,200 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Acting Afghan PM Akhund exchange views on key issues2 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns May 9 cases hearing till April 262 minutes ago
-
Ex-servicemen condole death of Qasim Munir’s wife2 minutes ago
-
ITP issues special traffic plan for PSL teams' movement2 minutes ago
-
Indian Sikh yatrees return home with heartfelt memories2 minutes ago
-
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismissed3 minutes ago
-
Moderate earthquake tremors felt across KP12 minutes ago
-
3 ‘robbers’ arrested after shootout with Waris Khan Police12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan reaffirm commitment to fostering mutually beneficial ties12 minutes ago
-
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison21 minutes ago