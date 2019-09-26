ATC adjourns Moulana Azam Tariq murder case hearing till October 7

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Moulana Azam Tariq at prosecution's request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Moulana Azam Tariq at prosecution's request.

The hearing was resumed in the court of ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the counsel for complainant Hafiz Mazhar advocate sough adjournment, with the plea that he has engagements at superior courts.

The court had earlier fixed the day for final arguments at the statement of the accused.

During the previous hearing, the court had recorded the statement of accused Mohsin Naqvi under section 342 Cr PC against the questionnaire provided to accused about the allegations leveled against him.

The court also ordered to complete the arguments in the next hearing at the statement of the accused at any cost after which the final verdict in the case will be given.

Some 13 suspects were booked in the murder case of Maulana Azam Tariq, who was gunned down by assailants in 2003 in the limits of Golrapolice station.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 10.