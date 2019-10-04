UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns MQM Leader Imran Farooq Murder Case Hearing Till October 9

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

ATC adjourns MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case hearing till October 9

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday sought more time from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for producing more evidences in the case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday sought more time from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for producing more evidences in the case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

At the outset of the hearing, the FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz informed that the decision was still pending in the IHC over the matter.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a stay order had stopped the ATC from further proceedings into the Imran Farooq murder case till the decision.

According to details, the FIA filed a plea in the ATC seeking more time for collecting evidence from British government which the court rejected. The FIA again filed such petition in the IHC which halted the proceedings until a final decision is made on the FIA's petition in the case.

The hearing will be resumed on October 9.

