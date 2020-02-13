ATC adjourns MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case hearing till February 25

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday accepted the FIA's request to adjourn the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday accepted the FIA's request to adjourn the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand resumed the hearing whereas the Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor disclosed before the court that an important document being arranged from British Embassy has yet been not received by the agency which was supposed to be produced before the court during the hearing.

He sought more time from the court in the matter.

The judge inquired about the remaining foreign witnesses testimony which the prosecutor responded that after receiving such letter witnesses testimony will be recorded through video link from a British magistrate court.

The judge accepted the FIA's plea and adjourned the hearing till February 25.

It is worth mentioning that over 17 foreign witnesses had so far been testified through video link.