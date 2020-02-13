UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns MQM Leader Imran Farooq Murder Case Hearing Till February 25

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

ATC adjourns MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case hearing till February 25

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday accepted the FIA's request to adjourn the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday accepted the FIA's request to adjourn the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand resumed the hearing whereas the Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor disclosed before the court that an important document being arranged from British Embassy has yet been not received by the agency which was supposed to be produced before the court during the hearing.

He sought more time from the court in the matter.

The judge inquired about the remaining foreign witnesses testimony which the prosecutor responded that after receiving such letter witnesses testimony will be recorded through video link from a British magistrate court.

The judge accepted the FIA's plea and adjourned the hearing till February 25.

It is worth mentioning that over 17 foreign witnesses had so far been testified through video link.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder MQM Imran Farooq Federal Investigation Agency February From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

11 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over sale of Air Defen ..

16 minutes ago

Steps afoot to facilitate Hajj pilgrims: Noor-ur-H ..

2 minutes ago

Govt College Peshawar win UoP Inter-college Boys G ..

2 minutes ago

Four of family killed, another injured in Khanewal ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.