ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case hearing till July 10

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Mumbai attack case till July 10 without any proceedings.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing in Adiala jail due to security concerns whereas the prosecution sought adjournment which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing.

Earlier the IHC had directed the ATC for testifying witnesses again which already had testified or left over in the case.

The verdict was issued after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a petition in IHC, seeking recalling of witnesses which was earlier rejected by the ATC.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case was also adjourned.

It is worth mentioning here that the IHC had already turned down FIA request to halt the Mumbai attack case proceeding at ATC. The hearing will be resumed on July 10.