ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case hearing till July 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel ordered the prosecution for completion of arguments in the next date at a plea of recalling all the nineteen witnesses already testified.

The ATC-I judge Raja Sajjad Abbas resumed the hearing whereas the prosecution argued for recalling of witnesses already testified.

The judge ordered the prosecution for completion of arguments at the plea after which the order in the matter will be made either it was necessary for calling already testified witnesses or not.

It may be added that the Islamabad High Court on a petition of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had issued directions to the ATC for testifying witnesses again which already had testified or could not do so.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case was also adjourned.

The IHC had already turned down the FIA's request to halt the Mumbai attack case proceedings at ATC.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till July 31.