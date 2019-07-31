ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case hearing till August 7

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday, resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel, issued a verdict in a plea of recalling all the nineteen witnesses, earlier testified or given up

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday, resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel, issued a verdict in a plea of recalling all the nineteen witnesses, earlier testified or given up.

ATC-I judge Raja Sajjad Abbas Hassan issued the verdict after the directions of Islamabad High Court where Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a petition for recalling all such witnesses.

It may be added that IHC had issued directions to the ATC for testifying witnesses again which already had testified or could not do so.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case was also adjourned.

The IHC had already turned down the FIA's request to halt the Mumbai attack case proceedings at ATC.

The ATC also issued summons to all such witness for the next date ofhearing which was fixed for August 7.