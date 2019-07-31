UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Mumbai Attack Case Hearing Till August 7

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:32 PM

ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case hearing till August 7

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday, resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel, issued a verdict in a plea of recalling all the nineteen witnesses, earlier testified or given up

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday, resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel, issued a verdict in a plea of recalling all the nineteen witnesses, earlier testified or given up.

ATC-I judge Raja Sajjad Abbas Hassan issued the verdict after the directions of Islamabad High Court where Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a petition for recalling all such witnesses.

It may be added that IHC had issued directions to the ATC for testifying witnesses again which already had testified or could not do so.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case was also adjourned.

The IHC had already turned down the FIA's request to halt the Mumbai attack case proceedings at ATC.

The ATC also issued summons to all such witness for the next date ofhearing which was fixed for August 7.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Mumbai Hotel Federal Investigation Agency May August Islamabad High Court All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Designing the finance function of the future needs ..

2 minutes ago

Children's entertainment content on national TV ne ..

1 minute ago

Railways signal system of Multan division improved ..

1 minute ago

China punishes information disclosure violations o ..

1 minute ago

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore set ..

1 minute ago

EU countries to share out 131 migrants blocked by ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.