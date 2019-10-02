ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case hearing till October 9

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday re-testified a witness in a case pertaining to attack on Mumbai hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday re-testified a witness in a case pertaining to attack on Mumbai hotel.

ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case. At the outset of the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that six witnesses were summoned for the day but only one witness was available on the day and sought more time for producing other witnesses.

The court recorded the statement of the witness professor Dr. Jamil Khan of Khyber Medical College who conducted the DNA and other related tests.

Prosecution and defense also completed arguments on such witness.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case was also adjourned.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already turned down the FIA's request to halt the proceedings of Mumbai attack case at ATC.

The ATC issued summons to remaining witnesses and directed theprosecution for their production for the next date of hearing at any cost.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 9.