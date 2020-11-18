UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Mumbai Hotel Attack Case Hearing Till Dec 3

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

ATC adjourns Mumbai hotel attack case hearing till Dec 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned hearing on Mumbai hotel attack case till December 3, on the request of prosecution.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case wherein the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requested the court to grant more time for submission of comments related to the appearances of Indian witnesses.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing into the matter till December 3.

