ATC adjourns Mumbai hotel attack case hearing till Dec 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel without any proceedings due to unavailability of the witnesses, summoned for the day.

ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the prosecution disclosed that the witnesses were unable to appear before the court due to some specific issues.

The prosecution and defense also completed the arguments on an application for recording Indian witnesses statement evidences at their country.

The court reserved its verdict in the matter and will be announced on next date of hearing.

The court also summoned the local witnesses for the next date of hearing and directed the prosecution for strict compliance of the court orders.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 11.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in thecase was also adjourned.