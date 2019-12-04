UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Mumbai Hotel Attack Case Hearing Till Dec 11

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

ATC adjourns Mumbai hotel attack case hearing till Dec 11

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel without any proceedings due to unavailability of the witnesses, summoned for the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel without any proceedings due to unavailability of the witnesses, summoned for the day.

ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the prosecution disclosed that the witnesses were unable to appear before the court due to some specific issues.

The prosecution and defense also completed the arguments on an application for recording Indian witnesses statement evidences at their country.

The court reserved its verdict in the matter and will be announced on next date of hearing.

The court also summoned the local witnesses for the next date of hearing and directed the prosecution for strict compliance of the court orders.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 11.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in thecase was also adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing India Attack Mumbai Hotel December Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP ..

23 minutes ago

World Bank Revises Down Forecast for Russian Econo ..

11 minutes ago

Brexit moves ratchet up ECB's banking supervision ..

11 minutes ago

Senate body for improvements in health care delive ..

3 seconds ago

Mirza inaugurates Global Health Department at HSA

4 seconds ago

Mongolia Seeks Deep Trade Cooperation With Eurasia ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.