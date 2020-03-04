ATC adjourns Mumbai hotel attack case hearing till March 18

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel.

The hearing was resumed by ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the prosecution disclosed that the witness summoned for the day, was unable to appear before the court due to some issues.

The prosecution pleaded for adjournment which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing.

The court later summoned the witness for the next hearing.

It may be mentioned that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court in the case so far whereas Indian witnesses had also been summoned for re-testimony of their statement.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 18.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case, was also adjourned.