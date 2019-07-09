UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case Till July 24

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:04 PM

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case till July 24

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites whereas all the four accused submitted their reply to the questionnaire provided to them about the allegations leveled against them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites whereas all the four accused submitted their reply to the questionnaire provided to them about the allegations leveled against them.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who heard the case, rejected the fresh plea of defence counsel seeking transfer of the case to district courts.

It may be mentioned that during the previous hearing, a questionnaire was provided to the accused about the allegations levelled against them.

The accused were allegedly involved in sharing and posting blasphemous content on social media sites against which the case was being tried in the ATC in Islamabad.

The prosecution had already pleaded its case whereas witnesses had also been testified.

More than twenty two witnesses were testified in the case.

The hearing was adjourned till July 24.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Social Media May July All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

President Alvi’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan cost ..

5 minutes ago

Al Qassimi Hospital to operate complex paediatric ..

6 minutes ago

Improved Security environment highly appreciated b ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to facilitate Japanese investors: P ..

5 minutes ago

Agent seeks quick fix for 'respectful' Pogba

5 minutes ago

PSG get tough with Neymar after pre-season no-show ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.