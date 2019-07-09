ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case till July 24

(@imziishan)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites whereas all the four accused submitted their reply to the questionnaire provided to them about the allegations leveled against them

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who heard the case, rejected the fresh plea of defence counsel seeking transfer of the case to district courts.

It may be mentioned that during the previous hearing, a questionnaire was provided to the accused about the allegations levelled against them.

The accused were allegedly involved in sharing and posting blasphemous content on social media sites against which the case was being tried in the ATC in Islamabad.

The prosecution had already pleaded its case whereas witnesses had also been testified.

More than twenty two witnesses were testified in the case.

The hearing was adjourned till July 24.