ATC Adjourns Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case Till September 13

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites whereas the defense counsel sought more time for producing evidences against the allegations leveled against the accused in the questionnaire provided to them.

All the four accused had already submitted their reply to the questionnaire provided to them and had denied the allegations.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who heard the case, accepted the plea of defense counsel seeking more time for producing evidences and adjourned the hearing till September 13.

The Defense counsel also sought documents used against the accused as evidence for verification which the court allowed for provision of such documents.

The plea for transfer of case to district courts had already been rejected by the court.

The accused were allegedly involved in sharing and posting blasphemous content on social media sites against which the case was being tried in the ATC in Islamabad.

The prosecution had already pleaded its case whereas witnesses had also been testified.

More than twenty two witnesses were testified in the case.

