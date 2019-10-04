UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case Hearing Till October 14

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites whereas the prosecution sought more time for provision of documents which the defense had sought

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites whereas the prosecution sought more time for provision of documents which the defense had sought.

During the previous hearing, a questionnaire was provided to an accused Nasir Ahmed about the allegations leveled against him against which he was suppose to record his final statement.

The accused was allegedly involved in sharing and posting blasphemous content on social media sites against which the case was being tried in an ATC in Islamabad. The prosecution had already pleaded its case whereas witnesses had also been testified.

More than twenty two witnesses were testified in the case and most probably, the case will be concluded after the final statement by the accused in the next date of hearing. The case is in the court as the FIA had registered an FIR No 07/2017 under sections 295-A, 295-B, 295-C, 298, 298-A, 298-B, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with, Sec 11 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, (PECA), 2016, and Sections 6(f), 7(h), 8 & 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act,1997 against the accused and others for sharing blasphemous content over social media. The court adjourned the hearing till October 14.

