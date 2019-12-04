ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till December 6

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites.

The ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand resumed the hearing whereas the associate for defense counsel urged the court for adjournment as the senior defense counsel was not present in the court due to some engagements at higher courts.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing for two days.

The accused Nasir Ahmed along with others was allegedly involved in sharing and posting blasphemous content on social media sites against which the case was being tried in an ATC in Islamabad.

The prosecution had already pleaded its case whereas witnesses had also been testified.

More than twenty two witnesses were testified in the case.

The case is in the court as the FIA had registered an FIR No 07/2017 under sections 295-A, 295-B, 295-C, 298, 298-A, 298-B, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with, Sec 11 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, (PECA), 2016, and Sections 6(f), 7(h), 8 & 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act,1997 against the accused and others for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 6.