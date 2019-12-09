ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till December 23

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) On Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites till December 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) On Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites till December 23.

The ATC-II Judge Shahrukh Arjumand resumed the hearing whereas the defence counsel filed an application for transfer of case to either District courts or FIA cyber crime court.

Earlier the same kind of application had already been rejected by the ATC where the case is being tried.

The court accepted the application and asked the parties to complete its arguments over the application in the next date of hearing.

The accused Nasir Ahmed along with others was allegedly involved in sharing and posting blasphemous content on social media sites against which the case was being tried in an ATC in Islamabad.

The prosecution had already pleaded its case whereas witnesses had also been testified.

More than twenty two witnesses were testified in the case.

The case is in the court as the FIA had registered an FIR No 07/2017 under sections 295-A, 295-B, 295-C, 298, 298-A, 298-B, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with, Sec 11 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, (PECA), 2016, and Sections 6(f), 7(h), 8 & 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act,1997 against the accused and others for sharing blasphemous content over social media..

Later the court adjourned the hearing till December 23.