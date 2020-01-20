ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till Jan 28

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday expressed anger over non production of defense evidence by three accused which had denied in their statement under section 342 Cr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday expressed anger over non production of defense evidence by three accused which had denied in their statement under section 342 Cr.PC that the allegations leveled against them were false and baseless and had demanded to produce evidence in their defense.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the defense counsel demanded for adjournment against which the court expressed anger and said that all the proceedings had already been completed and the verdict would be announced after recording defense evidence.

The court directed the defense counsel to produce evidence earlier to the next hearing after which verdict would be announced.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till January 29. It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.