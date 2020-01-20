UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case Hearing Till Jan 28

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till Jan 28

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday expressed anger over non production of defense evidence by three accused which had denied in their statement under section 342 Cr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday expressed anger over non production of defense evidence by three accused which had denied in their statement under section 342 Cr.PC that the allegations leveled against them were false and baseless and had demanded to produce evidence in their defense.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the defense counsel demanded for adjournment against which the court expressed anger and said that all the proceedings had already been completed and the verdict would be announced after recording defense evidence.

The court directed the defense counsel to produce evidence earlier to the next hearing after which verdict would be announced.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till January 29. It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

Related Topics

Hearing Social Media Federal Investigation Agency January FIR All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Proper economic direction demanded for national de ..

3 minutes ago

‘UAE’s 5-year tourist visa to add stability to ..

18 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

18 minutes ago

Kazakh Aviation Authority Says Found Many Safety V ..

18 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews latest preparations for ‘ ..

29 minutes ago

Barty roars back to make winning start in Melbourn ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.