ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till Feb 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday directed defense counsel to produce evidence documents if any before the court in next date of hearing at any cost in a blasphemous content online sharing case.

All the accused had denied the allegations in their statement under section 342 Cr.PC by terming them false, baseless and had demanded to produce evidence in their defense.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas all accused were produced before the court.

The defense counsel once again demanded for adjournment and the court expressed anger and said that all proceedings had already been completed and the verdict would be announced after recording defense evidence.

The court directed the defense counsel to produce evidence earlier to the next hearing after which verdict would be announced.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till February 17.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electroniccrimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused forsharing blasphemous content over social media.