ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till Feb 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday once again adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing blasphemous content online at social media sites without any further proceedings.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas all the accused were produced before the court.

The proxy counsel pleaded the court that senior defense counsel was unable to attend the proceedings due to his engagements at higher courts and urged for adjournment.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till February 27.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electroniccrimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.