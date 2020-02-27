UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case Hearing Till March 3

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:24 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday once again adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till March 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday once again adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till March 3.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas all the four accused were produced before the court.

The accused Nasir Ahmed filed a plea before the court seeking permission for producing a witness in his defense against which the court accepted the plea and directed the prosecution for completion of arguments at such plea in the next hearing.

The evidence process had already been closed by the court and most probably the verdict will be issued in such case after recording evidence of such witness.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till March 3.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electroniccrimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

