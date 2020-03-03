ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till March 13

UrduPoint.com
An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till March 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till March 13.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas all the four accused were produced before the court.

The counsel for accused Nasir Ahmed pleaded the court that defense witness summoned for the day was unable to appear before the court due to some domestic issues and requested for adjournment.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing without any further proceeding till March 13.

It is worth mentioning that the accused Nasir Ahmed has pleaded the court for recording testimony of a defense witness as the statement under section 342 Cr.

Pc had already been recorded whereas the court had given a last chance to produce a defense witness.

The evidence process has already been closed by the court and most probably the verdict will be issued in such case after recording evidence of such witness.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till March 13.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electroniccrimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

