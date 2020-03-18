ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till April 7

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till April 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till April 7.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the defense counsel requested for adjournment pleading that written arguments in the matter would be submitted in the court in the next date hearing.

The counsel for accused Nasir Ahmed pleaded the court that defense witness summoned for the day was unable to appear before the court due to some domestic issues.

He also submitted an application for recording statement of defense witnesses through videolink over which the court also ordered to complete arguments in the next hearing.

The evidence process has already been closed by the court and most probably the verdict will be issued in such case after recording evidence of such witnesses.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.