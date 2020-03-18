UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case Hearing Till April 7

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till April 7

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till April 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till April 7.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the defense counsel requested for adjournment pleading that written arguments in the matter would be submitted in the court in the next date hearing.

The counsel for accused Nasir Ahmed pleaded the court that defense witness summoned for the day was unable to appear before the court due to some domestic issues.

He also submitted an application for recording statement of defense witnesses through videolink over which the court also ordered to complete arguments in the next hearing.

The evidence process has already been closed by the court and most probably the verdict will be issued in such case after recording evidence of such witnesses.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

Related Topics

Hearing Social Media Nasir Federal Investigation Agency April FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Trivial reduction in interest rates labelled as a ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

23 minutes ago

103-year-old Iran woman survives coronavirus: repo ..

9 minutes ago

Fumigation spray carried out in courts

9 minutes ago

Meeting held to review arrangements for tackling ..

9 minutes ago

Burkina Faso reports first virus death in sub-Saha ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.