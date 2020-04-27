ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till May 12

(@FahadShabbir)

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till May 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till May 12.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings. The court had summoned the last defense witness which could not appeared before the court due to ongoing lock down.

The accused Nasir Ahmed had already submitted an application for recording statement of defense witnesses through video link over which the arguments were still pending.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.