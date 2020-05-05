UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case Hearing Till May 12

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:59 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till May 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till May 12.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The court had summoned the last defense witness which could not appeared before the court due to ongoing lock down.

The accused Nasir Ahmed had already submitted an application for recording statement of defense witnesses through videolink over which the arguments were still pending.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the court as Federal investigation agency had registered first information report under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of Pakistan Penal Code, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

