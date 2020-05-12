ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case till May 22

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till May 22.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan adjourned the case without any proceedings as the last defence witness could not appear before the court due to the ongoing lockdown.

The accused Nasir Ahmed had already submitted an application for recording statement of the defence witness through videolink over which the arguments are still pending.

The Federal Investigation Agency had registered the case against the accused under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of Electronic Cimes At and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 for sharing blasphemous content over social media.