ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till June 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Friday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till June 11.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The court had summoned the last defense witness which could not appeared before the court. It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

The hearing will now be resumed on June 11.