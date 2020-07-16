UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case Hearing Till July 27

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till July 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Thursday has adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till July 27.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings as no lawyers appeared before the court.

The court summoned again the last defense witness.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

The hearing will now be resumed on July 27.

More Stories From Pakistan

