UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case Till August 15

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:32 PM

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case till August 15

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till August 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till August 15.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings as no lawyers appeared before the court.

The court has summoned again the last defense witness for next hearing. It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Social Media Lawyers Federal Investigation Agency August FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment impleme ..

4 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

40 minutes ago

Shehryar for better utilization of social media to ..

2 minutes ago

Police prepare security plan for Eid ul Azha

2 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing in Barrister Fahad Malik murd ..

2 minutes ago

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.