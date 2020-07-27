ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case till August 15

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till August 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till August 15.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings as no lawyers appeared before the court.

The court has summoned again the last defense witness for next hearing. It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.