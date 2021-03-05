UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Osama Satti Case Till March 12

Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

ATC adjourns Osama Satti case till March 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan has adjourned the criminal proceedings against the police personnel arrested in the Osama Satti murder case till March 12.

The police produced the five arrested accused before the court from jail under tight security.

On this occasion, the police requested a deadline for submission of final challan, on which the court directed to ensure submission of final challan at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till March 12.

