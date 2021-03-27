ATC adjourns Osama Satti murder case till April 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Saturday adjourned the hearing till April 2, in the Osama Satti murder case due to non-submission of challan.

The challan, due to illness of the investigating officer, could not be submitted in the court.

The court directed the investigation officer to submit the challan on the next date of hearing.