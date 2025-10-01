(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has adjourned the hearing on the bail applications filed by PTI's former chairman in seven cases related to the party's November 26 protests until October 8.

The cases involve allegations of siege, arson, conspiracy, and murder registered in Rawalpindi and Taxila.

During the court hearing hearing, the petitioner's counsels, Muhammad Faisal Malik and Hassnain Sunbal were present in court. The petitioner is a nominated accused in these seven cases, where police had sought his arrest in jail. The police obtained judicial remand from the court in all seven matters.