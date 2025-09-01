ATC Adjourns PTI Former Chairman's Post-arrest Bail
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 11:52 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi has adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail applications filed by the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in seven cases without any proceedings until September 09
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi has adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail applications filed by the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in seven cases without any proceedings until September 09.
The adjournment was decided due to the judge's short leave.
During the hearing, the applicant's lawyers were present in court, but no further action was taken on the applications. These applications were filed in cases related to PTI's violent protests on November 26 and September 28.
Besides the Anti-Terrorism Act, these cases include sections for murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy.
The police formally arrested the former chairman during judicial remand in jail.
Recent Stories
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed
547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms
Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality17 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level5 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion of under construction ..13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood13 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency13 minutes ago
-
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel13 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth24 minutes ago
-
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed13 minutes ago
-
547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms18 minutes ago
-
Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed18 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: Dr. Rizwan18 minutes ago