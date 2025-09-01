Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 11:52 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi has adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail applications filed by the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in seven cases without any proceedings until September 09.

The adjournment was decided due to the judge's short leave.

During the hearing, the applicant's lawyers were present in court, but no further action was taken on the applications. These applications were filed in cases related to PTI's violent protests on November 26 and September 28.

Besides the Anti-Terrorism Act, these cases include sections for murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy.

The police formally arrested the former chairman during judicial remand in jail.

