Open Menu

ATC Adjourns PTI Founder's Bail Pleas Till October 1

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ATC adjourns PTI founder's bail pleas till October 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Rawalpindi Wednesday adjourned hearings on bail applications filed by the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in seven cases related to violent protests, postponing any proceedings until October 01.

Arguments from lawyers on the bail pleas were scheduled, along with discussions on a petition for forming a medical board to examine the PTI founder's health.

However, due to the judge's prior commitments, no progress was made, and court staff informed the former chairman's counsel accordingly.

Recent Stories

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport ..

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..

17 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory i ..

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

32 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Inc ..

Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..

32 minutes ago
 Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in r ..

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

41 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Socia ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum

47 minutes ago
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260 ..

Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..

1 hour ago
 Putting state before the politics is the need of t ..

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infr ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

1 hour ago
 UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

2 hours ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

2 hours ago
 Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan