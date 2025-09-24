RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Rawalpindi Wednesday adjourned hearings on bail applications filed by the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in seven cases related to violent protests, postponing any proceedings until October 01.

Arguments from lawyers on the bail pleas were scheduled, along with discussions on a petition for forming a medical board to examine the PTI founder's health.

However, due to the judge's prior commitments, no progress was made, and court staff informed the former chairman's counsel accordingly.