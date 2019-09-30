UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns PTV, Parliament Attack Case Hearing Till October 21

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on ptv building and Parliament House during 2014 sit-in without any further proceedings.

The ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas counsel's for Aleem Khan and others urged the court for adjournment and also filed a fresh plea for permanent exemption on behalf of Aleem Khan.

Earlier the court had issued arrest warrants for Aleem Khan for absenting himself from previous proceedings which were suspended after his counsel filed an application for exemption.

The court is listening to the acquittal applications. The court will nowresume the hearing on October 21.

