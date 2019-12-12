UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns PTV, Parliament Attack Case Hearing Till January 16

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:11 PM

ATC adjourns PTV, Parliament attack case hearing till January 16

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday resuming the hearing of PTV and parliament attack case granted today's exemption from hearing to top PTI leadership and adjourned the hearing without any proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday resuming the hearing of ptv and parliament attack case granted today's exemption from hearing to top PTI leadership and adjourned the hearing without any proceedings.

The ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the counsels for Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Khan Tareen and other alleged accused filed exemption pleas which the court accepted and granted exemption from today's hearing.

The senior lawyers did not appeared before the court due to strike of the lawyers. The court adjourned the hearing till January 16, 2020.

The ATC is hearing two cases: an attack on the state television building and the Parliament House against PTI and PAT leaders.

In August 2014, PTI and PAT took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in.

