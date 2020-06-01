UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns PTV, Parliament Attack Case Hearing Till June 29

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:11 PM

ATC adjourns PTV, parliament attack case hearing till June 29

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV) buildings during the 2014 sit-in against alleged rigging in general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on parliament and Pakistan Television (ptv) buildings during the 2014 sit-in against alleged rigging in general elections.

The hearing was adjourned without any further proceedings by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

The associate of senior counsel Babar Awan appeared before the court and requested for adjournment which the court accepted and granted the same.

During the previous hearing, the court had ordered the prosecution for producing a brief report about the role of the alleged accused in the matter. The defence counsel will furnish the arguments over the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) workers in the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till June 29.

