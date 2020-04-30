UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns PTV, Parliament Building Attack Case Hearing Till June 1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:19 PM

ATC adjourns PTV, Parliament building attack case hearing till June 1

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining attack on Parliament and PTV buildings during the 2014 sit-in against alleged rigging in general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining attack on Parliament and ptv buildings during the 2014 sit-in against alleged rigging in general elections.

The hearing was adjourned without any further proceedings by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan as no lawyer was appearing before the court due to prevailing situation caused by epidemic coronavirus.

During the previous hearing, the court had ordered the prosecution for producing a brief report about the roles of the alleged accused in the matter.

The defence counsel will furnish the arguments over the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) workers in the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till June 1.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Islamabad Parliament Pakistan Awami Tehreek June Anti Terrorism Court PTV Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hand sanitisers, masks distributed among Railways ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand Rugby posts $4.5 million annual loss

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Pre ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) conducts anti-co ..

1 minute ago

More than 20,000 British travellers to return home ..

1 minute ago

PFA seals two food outlets for manufacturing mang ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.