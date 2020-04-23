UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Rawal Lake Poison Case Hearing Till May 11

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:30 PM

ATC adjourns Rawal Lake poison case hearing till May 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :An anti terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing pertaining to mixing poison in the Rawal Lake for catching fishes till May 11, due to unavailability of lawyers.

The hearing was resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan as lawyers were not appearing before court except urgent cases. The court adjourned the hearing till May 11 in the matter.

The court had recorded the final statement of all the accused under Section 342 Cr PC whereas final arguments of the parties were supposed to be recorded during the hearing.

The Secretariat Police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.

