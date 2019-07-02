UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Rawal Lake Poison Mixing Case Hearing

The hearing of a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad without any proceedings due to the lawyers' strike

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The hearing of a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad without any proceedings due to the lawyers' strike.

According to details, Secretariat police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jhangir Ahmed Abbasi allegedly involved in catching fishes after mixing poison into the water of Rawal lake which is also the main source of water supply to the twin cities.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under terrorism clauses during the last year.

During the previous hearing, the ATC had canceled the bail of accused while the accused had got bail from IHC.

The hearing was adjourned till July 23.

