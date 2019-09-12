UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Rawal Lake Poison Mixing Case Hearing Till Sept 19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:29 PM

The hearing of a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) due to the absence of an accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The hearing of a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) due to the absence of an accused.

The ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the prosecution disclosed that an accused was not present in the court.

All the three accused will now be indicted in the next date of hearing.

The secretariat police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jhangir Ahmed Abbasi and two others allegedly involved in catching fishes after mixing poison into the water of Rawal lake which is also the main source of water supply to the twin cities.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under terrorism clauses during the last year.

The hearing was adjourned till September 19.

