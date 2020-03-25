UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Rawal Lake Poison Mixing Case Hearing Till April 7

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

The hearing in a case of mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish was adjourned till April 7 by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday due to unavailbility of lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The hearing in a case of mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish was adjourned till April 7 by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday due to unavailbility of lawyers.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas it was revealed before the court that lawyers were not appearing before court except urgent cases.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 7.

The court had recorded the final statement of all the accused under section 342 Cr.

PC whereas final arguments of the parties were supposed to be recorded during the hearing.

The secretariat police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.

