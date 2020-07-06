ATC adjourns video leak case hearing till July 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of former judge Arshad Malik till July 20.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan on prosecution's request.

During the proceedings Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor furnished arguments at the 23 ATA plea of two accused Nasir and Hamza for removing terrorism clauses from the case.

The prosecutor also requested for more time withn the plea that more submission will be made before the court in next hearing.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till July 20.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the Challan produced before the court in the case.

Mian Tariq has been granted bail in the matter by Islamabad High Court but was in Multan jailin two other cases.