ATC Again Summon Three Witnesses In IDC Attack Case For October 10

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

ATC again summon three witnesses in IDC attack case for October 10

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday summoned three witnesses again in a case pertaining to attack on Islamabad District Courts (IDC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday summoned three witnesses again in a case pertaining to attack on Islamabad District Courts (IDC).

The case is being tried in an ATC in which many lawyers, citizens and a senior judge Rafaqat Hussain were killed in 2014.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the prosecution sought adjournment due to absence of all the three witnesses summoned for the day for testimony. Such three witnesses included Kamran Cheema, Captain (R) Shoaib and Muhammad Owais.

The court had already released Babar, the security guard of the judge Rafaqat Hussain who had confessed that the judge was accidentally killed by the fire of his 9mm pistol during the terrorist attack.

Five accused have been indicted in the case.

The hearing was adjourned till October 10.

